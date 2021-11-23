Those putting together the annual Pittsburg County Community Thanksgiving Dinner provide information on how to get the Thanksgiving meal.
1 What is the signup procedure to take part in the Community Thanksgiving Dinner if you haven't already done so and when is the deadline?
The number for Pittsburg County residents to call sign up to participate is 918-423-7785, with a deadline of noon on Wednesday, Nov. 24. The Pittsburg County Community Thanksgiving Dinner is available to everyone in the county, with no age or income guidelines or other requirements.
2 After someone is signed up, what's the next step?
Plans call for pickup trays to be available beginning at 11 a.m. on Nov. 25, Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, at the Expo Center in McAlester. Arrangements were underway to make home deliveries in Pittsburg County beginning around 9 a.m. to those who are unable to make it to the Expo and who have signed up to participate in the event.
3 What's the procedure for picking up the carryout trays at the Expo Center?
Enter the Expo Center through the normal entrance by turning off U.S. Highway 270 west of McAlester. Plans call for individuals to be in place on the Expo Center grounds to direct drivers where they need to go to get their carryout trays.
4 Where is the pickup area located on the Expo Center grounds?
It will be under the awning that covers the main entrance to the facility. Plans call for drivers to line up and await their turn.
5 Will I have to park my vehicle and go inside to get the number of carryouts in my order?
No. You do not have to leave your vehicle to go and pick up the meals. Plans call for volunteers to bring them to you.
Happy Thanksgiving!
