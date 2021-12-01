The Pittsburg County Election Board provides information regarding how to file for office as a school board candidate.
1 When does the candidate filing period begin for school board seats that are coming up for election in Pittsburg County?
The candidate filing period for board of education seats in 14 public school districts in Pittsburg County begins at 8 a.m. Monday, Dec. 6 at the Pittsburg County Election Board office in McAlester.
2 How long does the candidate filing period last and can a candidacy be protested after the end of the three-day candidate filing period?
Declaration of candidacy forms must be completed and submitted to the County Election Board no later 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, when the filing period ends.
Contests of candidacy may be filed until 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10, two days after the regular candidate filing period ends. Contests of candidacy are filed with the Pittsburg County Election Board office.
3 How can Declaration of Candidacy forms be obtained?
Declaration of Candidacy forms can be downloaded from the State Election Board website at oklahoma.gov/elections or by contacting the Pittsburg County Election Board office at 918-423-3877 or online at pittsburgcounty@elections.ok.gov.
The Pittsburg County Election Board location and mailing address is at 109 E. Carl Albert Parkway, Room 101, McAlester, OK; 74501. It's open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
4 What does a Board of Education Declaration Candidacy packet include?
Board of Declaration Candidacy forms consist of the following documents, all of which are contained in the packet:
• Candidate information and oath form to be signed by the candidate and notarized.
• A criminal history disclosure form signed by the candidate, if it's required by the school district.
• Qualification and requirement forms for board of education candidates, which must be signed by the candidate seeking the office.
5 When will winners be determined?
If more than two candidates file for the same vacant board of education position, a Primary Election will be held Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. If one candidate receives more than 50% of the votes, that candidate will be named the elected official. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the votes, the two candidates receiving the highest number of votes will vie for the vacant position during the Board of Education General Election, April 5, 2022. If only two candidates file for the same vacant Board of Education position, those two candidates’ names will appear on the General Election ballot in April.
