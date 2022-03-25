5 THINGS TO KNOW: How to enter and compete in the Choctaw Nation’s Princess and Royalty Program

The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma details how to enter and compete in the tribe’s Princess and Royalty Program. More information can be found by visiting www.choctawnation.com/princess-pageants.
1 What is the Choctaw Nation’s Princess and Royalty Program?
The Princess and Royalty Program has been molding and shaping strong Chahta ohoyo for decades. Young Choctaw women have the opportunity to grow as individuals and to represent their district and their tribe. This experience creates lifelong memories and friends.
2 What is the process?
Annually, the Choctaw Nation crowns local princesses in each of its 12 districts. Qualifying contestants are judged on talent, poise and traditional wear. During district pageants, one representative is chosen in each division. The district princesses advance to compete in the Choctaw Nation Royalty Pageant held during the annual Labor Day Festival at Tvshka Homma. Three young women are crowned Little Miss, Junior Miss, and Miss Choctaw Nation and serve as ambassadors for the following year.
3 What are the qualifications to enter and compete in the program?
For the Little Miss division, the child must be between the ages of 8-12 years old by Labor Day, reside within the Choctaw Nation, have a Choctaw blood quantum of 1/16 or higher, and never held the title in the past.
For Junior Miss, the child must be between the ages of 13-17 years of age before Labor Day, single and never married with no dependents, may not cohabit before or during reign, have a Choctaw blood quantum of 1/16 or higher, and never held the title in the past.
For Miss Choctaw Nation, the woman must be between the ages of 18-22 years of age before Labor Day, single and never married with no dependents, may not cohabit before or during reign, have a Choctaw blood quantum of 1/16 or higher, and never held the title in the past.
4 When are the district pageants held around the area and when is the deadline to submit an application?
District 11 will be held on Thursday, June 2, at 6 p.m. at the Choctaw Community Center in McAlester.
District 12 will be held Thursday, June 2, at 6 p.m. at the Choctaw Community Center in Coalgate.
District 10 will be held Thursday, May 26 at 6 p.m. at the Choctaw Community Center in Atoka.
District 6 will be held Thursday, April 21 at 6 p.m. at the Choctaw Community Center in Wilburton.
Applications are due two weeks before the pageant in a district.
A one-half (1/2) point deduction will be made for each required document not turned in with your application on or before the due date. This can make a significant difference when tallying points at the pageant. Applications can be found at www.choctawnation.com/princess-pageants.
5 What are the categories that will be judged?
District Miss Choctaw Nation and District Junior Miss Choctaw Nation will be based on six categories: Goals as Princess; Beauty and Personality; Talent; Traditional Choctaw Dress/Attire (Oklahoma and Mississippi motifs acceptable/satin or cotton acceptable); Interview (Royalty pageant only); and Impromptu Question (Royalty pageant only)
District Little Miss Choctaw Nation will be based on four categories: Beauty and Personality; Traditional Choctaw Dress/Attire (Oklahoma and Mississippi motifs acceptable/satin or cotton acceptable); Interview (Royalty pageant only); and Impromptu Question (Royalty pageant only)
