5 THINGS TO KNOW: How to donate blood at this year's Boots and Badges Blood Drive

The Oklahoma Blood Institute details how to donate blood at the annual McAlester Boots and Badges Blood Drive to be held Friday at Sam Wampler's Freedom Ford in McAlester.
1. When is the McAlester Boots and Badges Blood Drive?
The blood drive will be held Friday, Jan. 7, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Sam Wampler's Freedom Ford, 720 George Nigh Expressway in McAlester
2. Who is eligible to donate blood?
Anyone who is healthy and older than age 16 can give blood.
16-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds and provide signed parental permission to donate blood; 17-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds; 18+ year-olds must weigh at least 110 pounds.
There is no upper age limit on blood donation. Senior citizens contribute greatly to the community’s life-saving blood supply.
Although all blood types are needed, those with O-negative type blood are especially encouraged to donate.
3. Can I still donate blood if I received the COVID-19 vaccine?
Yes, you can still donate blood and regular plasma if you’ve been treated for COVID-19 or if you’ve had a vaccine, but you will not be able to donate convalescent plasma if you have received the vaccine.
4. What will I receive for my donation?
Donors will receive a Boots and Badges Blood Drive T-shirt and a free COVID-19 antibody test that will detect antibodies from a natural infection or from the vaccine.
5. Are appointments needed?
Walk-ins are welcome with appointments can be made online by visiting www.obi.org or by calling 1-877-340-8777
