The Oklahoma Blood Institute details how to donate blood at the All-American Blood Drive to be held Friday at Sam Wampler's Freedom Ford in McAlester.
1. When is the All American Blood Drive?
The blood drive will be held Friday, Jun. 17, 2022 from 11:15 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Sam Wampler's Freedom Ford, 720 George Nigh Expressway in McAlester
2. Who is eligible to donate blood?
Anyone who is healthy and older than age 16 can give blood.
16-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds and provide signed parental permission to donate blood; 17-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds; 18+ year-olds must weigh at least 110 pounds.
There is no upper age limit on blood donation. Senior citizens contribute greatly to the community’s life-saving blood supply.
3. Is there a need for a specific blood type?
Although all blood types are needed, people with O-negative type blood are especially encouraged to donate. Only nine percent of the national population has O-negative blood; however, O-negative blood can be used in an emergency need when a patient’s blood type has not yet been identified.
4. What will I receive for my donation?
Donors will receive an All-American blood donor t-shirt and their choice of a single ticket to the Science Museum or Frontier City in Oklahoma City or two tickets to Safari Joe's H2O in Tulsa. Donors will also have the choice between a camp chair or a ticket to see the Oklahoma City Dodgers.
5. Are appointments needed?
Appointments can be made online by visiting www.obi.org or by calling 1-877-340-8777 but walks-in are welcome.
