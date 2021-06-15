5 THINGS TO KNOW: How to donate blood at Friday's All American Blood Drive

The Oklahoma Blood Institute details how to donate blood at the All-American Blood Drive to be held Friday at Sam Wampler's Freedom Ford in McAlester.
1. When is the All American Blood Drive?
The blood drive will be held Friday, Jun. 18, 2021 from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Sam Wampler's Freedom Ford, 720 George Nigh Expressway in McAlester
2. Who is eligible to donate blood?
Anyone who is healthy and older than age 16 can give blood.
16-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds and provide signed parental permission to donate blood; 17-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds; 18+ year-olds must weigh at least 110 pounds.
There is no upper age limit on blood donation. Senior citizens contribute greatly to the community’s life-saving blood supply.
3. Can I still donate blood if I received the COVID-19 vaccine?
Yes, you can still donate blood and regular plasma if you’ve been treated for COVID-19 or if you’ve had a vaccine, but you will not be able to donate convalescent plasma if you have received the vaccine. OBI has set up a hotline for donors who are unsure of their eligibility. Donors are asked to call 405-419-1538 with questions about their eligibility. Answers to frequently asked questions are listed at obi.org/blood-donation/can-i-donate
4. What will I receive for my donation?
Donors will receive an All-American blood donor t-shirt and their choice of summer tickets plus donors will be entered to win a weekend trip for four to see the Texas Rangers, including a gift card for expenses.
5. Are appointments needed?
Appointments can be made online by visiting www.obi.org or by calling 1-877-340-8777 but walks-in are welcome.
