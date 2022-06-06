5 THINGS TO KNOW: How to decrease black bear activity near a home

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation and BearWise give information on how not to attract black bears to a residence.
1. Never feed or approach bears.
Intentionally feeding bears or allowing them to find anything that smells or tastes like food teaches bears to approach homes and people looking for more. Bears will defend themselves if a person gets too close, so don’t risk your safety and theirs!
2. Secure food, garbage and recycling.
Food and food odors attract bears, so don’t reward them with easily available food, liquids or garbage.
3. Remove bird feeders when bears are active
Birdseed and grains have lots of calories, so they’re very attractive to bears. Removing feeders is the best way to avoid creating conflicts with bears.
4. Never leave pet food outdoors
Feed pets indoors when possible. If you must feed pets outside, feed in single portions and remove food and bowls after feeding. Store pet food where bears can’t see or smell it.
5. Clean and store grills
Clean grills after each use and make sure that all grease, fat and food particles are removed. Store clean grills and smokers in a secure area that keeps bears out.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.