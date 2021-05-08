The Choctaw Nation Election Board gives details on what happens in the event an election goes into a runoff and what legal remedies are available to candidates. More information can be found by visiting www.choctawnation.com/elections.
1. What sends an election to a run-off?
A run-off will be called if no candidate receives more than 50% of the total votes cast.
2. Is there a limit to how many candidates go to the run-off?
A run-off election between the two candidates receiving the most votes in the general election shall be conducted on the fourth Saturday following the general election.
3. Is there a limit to how many run-offs?
Only one run-off election will be conducted. In the event of a tie in a run-off election, the votes shall be recounted at no cost to the candidates. Should a tie remain after the recount, then the winner will be determined by a coin toss. The candidate whose name appears first on the run off ballot shall make the call for the coin toss. The candidate that has selected the side that lands face-up shall be the winner
4. Can a run-off be contested and what’s the process?
After a general, run-off or special election, any candidate whose name appeared on the ballot may contest the results of the election for an irregularity. A candidate must file a petition describing the alleged irregularity in detail with the secretary no later than three working days following the election to contest the results of an election. All decisions made by the Election Board can be appealed to tribal court.
5. What happens if there is a death of a candidate or fraud is found?
In the event of the death of one or more of the candidates after the close of the candidate filing period or fraud has occurred by one or more of the candidates, or someone acting on behalf of a candidate, the Tribal Council shall have the authority to proceed with the remaining candidates if more than one candidate remains, or declare the remaining candidate the uncontested winner of the election if only one remains, or order a new candidate filing period and new election.
