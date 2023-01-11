Oklahoma state statutes explain how school boards fill unexpired terms.
1. How should school boards fill an unexpired term?
Vacancies shall be filled by appointment by the board.
2. How long should those appointees serve?
Persons appointed to fill such vacancies in the first half of the term of office for the board position shall serve only until the next succeeding election, at which time the office which they hold shall be placed on the ballot for the balance of the unexpired term.
3. When should the next election occur?
Vacancies filled by appointment following the delivery of the resolution calling for regular elections to the secretary of the county election board shall be filled until the regular elections the following year.
4. When do new board members start their terms?
Persons elected to fill unexpired terms shall begin those terms at the next regular meeting of the board of education following the election. Persons appointed to fill such vacancies after the first half of the term of office for the board position shall serve for the balance of the unexpired term.
5. What happens if the board doesn’t fill a vacancy by appointment within 60 days?
The board of education shall call a special election to fill the vacancy for the unexpired term.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.