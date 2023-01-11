Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected behind a strong cold front. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Oklahoma. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 7 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should exercise caution while driving. Be alert to sudden gusts of wind which may cause you to lose control of your vehicle. Extra attention should be given to cross winds and on bridges and overpasses. &&