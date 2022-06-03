5 THINGS TO KNOW: How should I report an aggressive bear?

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation and BearWise give information on what to do tp stay safe if an aggressive black bear is encountered.
1. What do I do if an aggressive black bear approaches me?
Stand your ground.
Back away only when the bear stops its approach.
Make yourself look bigger by raising your arms and jacket, and/or standing on a rock or stump.
Yell “Hey bear” loudly.
Get your bear spray out of the holster and into your hand. Remove the safety latch.
2. What if i'm being followed by an aggressive black bear
Stand your ground.
Try to appear large by holding up your arms and jacket, and/or standing on a rock or stump.
Back away only when the bear stops its approach.
Intimidate the black bear by making yourself look bigger and making noise (wave arms, shout, clap, bang stick).
Stay together.
3. What if the bear continues to follow me
Stand your ground and stay together.
Intimidate the black bear by making yourself look bigger and making noise (wave arms, shout, clap, bang stick).
Prepare to fight or use bear spray.
4. What if a black bear charges me and makes contact?
Stand your ground. Remain calm. If you have bear spray, spray it directly at the bear. If the bear makes contact, fight back with anything at hand and do not play dead.
5. How do I report an aggressive black bear?
Report an aggressive black bear or bear attack to:
North of Interstate 40
Senior Wildlife Biologist J.D. Ridge (918) 617-1113
Wildlife Biologist Curt Allen at (918) 260-8959
South of Interstate 40
Senior Wildlife Biologist Jeff Ford (918) 527-9918
Wildlife Technician Matt Hensley (918) 260-3920
Wildlife Technician Tres Phipps at (918) 527-9921
Panhandle
Wildlife Biologist Weston Storer (806) 339-5175
Wildlife Technician Cody Crisswell (806) 339-1487
Nuisance bears may also be reported to any local Game Warden.
