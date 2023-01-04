The city of McAlester gives information on utility rates and when billing occurs within the city limits.
1 When are bills issued for city of McAlester customers living inside city limits and when is payment due?
The City of McAlester issues water bills twice a month, depending on the location of your home or business. Residents are charged based on usage determined by meter readers or digital meters each month.
Payments of utility bills are expected by 5:00 p.m. on the due date listed on your Utility Bill. Payments received after 5:00 p.m. of the due date are assessed a 10% penalty and will be subject to cut off within ten days. If payment is not made by 5:00 p.m. the day before cutoff a $25-$45 nonpayment fee is applied to the account.
As a courtesy the city will, by automated phone call, send late notices and cutoff notices to the phone number on file. Please update phone numbers as needed. A $25 service charge is applied to accounts for all returned checks or auto draft payments. Meter readers are prohibited from accepting payments for utility bills.
2 What are the utility rates for customers inside city limits?
Water: Up to 300 Cubic feet = $13.03; Over 300 Cu. Ft. = $4.72 per 100 Cu.Ft.; Up to 2,244 gallons = $13.03; Over 2,244 gallons = $6.31 per 1000 gallons
Sewer: Up to 300 Cu. Ft. = $8.03; Over 300 Cu. Ft. = $2.54 per 100 Cu. Ft.; Up to 2,244 gallons = $8.03; Over 2,244 gallons = $3.39 per 1000 gallons
Residential Garbage: 1 or 2 polycarts with 1x week pickup = $20.46. Effective July 1, 2022, there is a variable fuel surcharge in addition to the monthly garbage charges. This rate changes monthly based on diesel fuel and average 2-3%.
Recycle Fee: $0.40
Landfill Fee: $4.16
Stormwater Fee: $5.00-Residential. Commercial is based on impervious surface area.
3 What are the rates for customers located outside the city limits?
Water: Up to 300 Cubic feet = $19.74 Over 300 Cu. Ft. = $7.08 per 100 Cu. Ft. Up to 2,244 gallons = $19.74; Over 2,244 gallons = $9.47 per 1000 gallons
Sewer: Up to 300 Cu. Ft. = $12.18; Over 300 Cu. Ft. = $3.80 per 100 Cu. Ft.; Up to 2,244 gallons = $12.18; Over 2,244 gallons = $5.08 per 1000 gallons
4 Who do I call when there is problems with trash pickup?
Any concerns or questions about your service, including to report a damaged or lost polycart, please contact Republic Services at (918) 426-0985. For billing inquiries contact call (918) 423-9300.
5 How can I pay my bill?
Payments can be made for free at three Paysite Kiosks located at McAlester City Hall, Pruett's Foods and the Choctaw Nation Travel Plaza. Payments can also be made by calling 1-866-300-4423, or online at www.cityofmcalester.com. Payments can also be made by mail, automatic draft, or by utilziing the drop box at McAlester City Hall.
