Information from the City of McAlester details the Rave Mass Notification System that is available for area residents to receive timely notifications on their phone in emergency situations and ask residents to double check information if already signed up.
1 What is the Rave Mass Notification System?
The Rave Mass Notification System ensures those citizens, who have signed up to receive alerts, get these emergency notification messages as quickly as possible. Rave has the fastest text messaging delivery speed in the industry, over 50,000 per minute. Rave also provides, if needed, multi-lingual messaging with automated translation.
2 What organization runs the system?
The McAlester/Pittsburg County E911 Communications Center runs the system and works to provide accurate quality information to our citizens in order to help them stay safe. Alerts for situations such as prisoner escapes, water line breaks, boil orders, fire bans, evacuation plans, weather alerts will be sent out through the system.
3 How did the system start?
In 2015, the McAlester/Pittsburg County E911 Communications Center chose the Rave Alert Mass Notification System to send those important alerts. Rave Alert allows the 911 Center, and other authorized Pittsburg County agencies, to send alerts via text, email, and on both cellular and wireline phones — simultaneously.
4 How can I sign up?
Pittsburg County Residents and all City Residents, not only City of McAlester Residents, that are interested in signing up for the Rave Notifications will need to log on to the City of McAlester’s website, www.cityofmcalester.com, and locate the "Get Emergency Alerts" button. After selecting the icon, you will be redirected to the registration page.
5 Is there another way to sign up?
Citizens who are unable to complete the online registration may contact the Pittsburg County Emergency Management Office, 918-423-5655, or the McAlester/Pittsburg County 911 Coordinator’s Office, 918-423-9300 for registration assistance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.