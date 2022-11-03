Pittsburg County Election Board Secretary Tonya Barnes provides more information for the Nov. 8 General Election.
1 How many days are open for voting by early in-person absentee ballot?
Early voting started Wednesday Nov. 2, 2022, and extends through Saturday afternoon, Nov. 5 at the Pittsburg County Election Board office in McAlester. No early voting will take place at the precincts.
2 What are the times for early in-person absentee ballot voting?
Early voting was set from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, Thursday, Nov. 3 and Friday, Nov. 4. It's set from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5. No voting will take place Monday, Nov. 7. If you miss early voting you will go to your precinct on Nov. 8.
3 When are regular voting precincts open for the Nov. 8 General Election?
Precinct polling places are set to open for the General Election from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
4 Is any type of identification required to vote in the election, whether by early-in person absentee ballot or in a precinct polling place on Election Day?
You will need your voter registration card or an ID issued by the United States government, the state of Oklahoma, or a federally-recognized tribal government, with a photo.
5 Are there any guidelines or restrictions regarding the type of clothing that can be worn when voting in a public setting and is there any more advice to voters?
Please remember not to wear attire that supports or goes against a candidate or issue on the ballot. This is electioneering and is against the law.
Please be patient. This is a General Election which means the ballot is longer and two-sided, so wait times may be longer, especially in peak times.
For questions, please contact the Pittsburg County Election Board at 918-423-3877 or pittsburgcounty@elections.ok.gov. The County Election Board is at 109 E. Carl Albert Pkwy. Room 101. Regular office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
