The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Farm Service Agency gives information on how eligible livestock owners qualify for monetary assistance through the Livestock Forage Disaster Program. More information can be obtained by calling the McAlester office at 918-423-4073 extension 2.
1. What is the Livestock Forage Disaster Program?
The Livestock Forage Disaster Program (LFP) provides payments to eligible livestock owners and contract growers who have covered livestock, who are also producers of grazed forage crop acreage (native and improved pasture land with permanent vegetative cover or certain crops planted specifically for grazing) that have suffered a loss of grazed forage due to a qualifying drought during the normal grazing period for the county.
LFP also provides payments to eligible livestock owners or contract growers that have covered livestock and who are also producers of grazed forage crop acreage on rangeland managed by a federal agency if, the eligible livestock producer is prohibited by the federal agency from grazing the normal permitted livestock on the managed rangeland due to a qualifying fire.
2. What are the eligible livestock?
Eligible livestock are grazing animals that satisfy the majority of net energy requirement of nutrition via grazing of forage grasses or legumes and include such species as alpacas, beef cattle, buffalo/bison, beefalo, dairy cattle, deer, elk, emus, equine, goats, llamas, reindeer or sheep.
3. Who are eligible producers?
To be eligible for LFP, persons or legal entities must be a U.S. citizen, resident alien, partnership of U.S. citizens, a legal entity organized under state law, or a Native American tribe or tribal organization defined in the Indian Self Determination and Education Assistance Act that own, cash or share lease, or be a contract grower of covered livestock during the 60 calendar days before the beginning date of a qualifying drought or fire; Provide pasture land or grazing land for covered livestock, including cash-rented pastureland or grazing land as of the date of the qualifying drought or fire.
4. How long are payments made and is there a maximum amount?
Total LFP payments to an eligible livestock owner or contract grower in a calendar year for grazing losses will not exceed five monthly payments for the same kind, type, and weight range of livestock.
The Agriculture Improvement Act (2018 Farm Bill) established a maximum annual per person and legal entity payment limitation for LFP (without regard to any other program) of $125,000.
5. What counties are eligible for assistance?
An eligible livestock owner or contract grower who, as a grazed forage crop producer, owns or leases grazing land or pastureland physically located in a county rated by the U.S. Drought Monitor as having a:
• D2 (severe drought) intensity in any area of the county for at least eight consecutive weeks during the normal grazing period is eligible to receive assistance in an amount equal to one monthly payment.
• D3 (extreme drought) intensity in any area of the county at any time during the normal grazing period is eligible to receive assistance in an amount equal to three monthly payments.
• D3 (extreme drought) intensity in any area of the county for at least four weeks during the normal grazing period or is rated a D4 (exceptional drought) intensity at any time during the normal grazing period is eligible to receive assistance in an amount equal to four monthly payments.
• D4 (exceptional drought) in a county for four weeks (not necessarily four consecutive weeks) during the normal grazing period is eligible to receive assistance in an amount equal to five monthly payments.
The U.S. Drought Monitor as of Wednesday showed Pittsburg County under the D3 category for three consecutive weeks.
