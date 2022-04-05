The Eastern District of Oklahoma details how a person is selected for jury duty at the federal courthouse in Muskogee and what to expect. More information can be found by visiting www.oked.uscourts.gov/jury-info.
1. Why was I selected for jury duty?
This court has jurisdiction over the counties of Adair, Atoka, Bryan, Carter, Cherokee, Choctaw, Coal, Haskell, Hughes, Johnston, Latimer, Le Flore, Love, Marshall, McCurtain, McIntosh, Murray, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Pittsburg, Pontotoc, Pushmataha, Seminole, Sequoyah and Wagoner . Names were randomly selected by computer from voter registration lists with procedures established by the judges of this court and in full compliance with all relevant federal statutes and court rules. Prospective jurors received a questionnaire by mail to be completed and returned to the court. The names of qualified persons are placed on a list from which the court randomly selects its prospective jurors.
2. What types of cases are heard?
We have both civil and criminal trials in Federal Court. Criminal trials consist of juries composed of 12 jurors plus alternates, and civil trials are comprised of 6 to 12 jurors. Only 12 jurors can deliberate on any trial.
3. If picked to be on a jury, am I paid?
The attendance fee is $50.00 per day unless you are employed by the Federal Government. Jurors will be reimbursed for their round trip mileage from their home to the courthouse at a rate of $.575 per mile for automobiles and $.55 per mile for motorcycles. Free parking is provided for jurors. Parking instructions are included in the letters sent to jurors along with the summons for jury duty.
4. What is the difference between a petit and grand juror?
A petit juror's responsibility is to determine issues of fact "beyond a reasonable doubt" in civil and criminal cases and to reach a verdict in conjunction with those findings. A grand juror's responsibility is to determine "probable cause" based on the facts and accusations presented by the prosecutor. If a grand jury finds probable cause, an indictment will be handed down. An indictment is the most common way a criminal case starts.
5. How long will I serve if selected?
Typically, petit jurors will be "on call" for three months. A juror’s term may be extended beyond the three month time frame. You may be chosen for a trial that will not immediately begin. In those instances, a juror would remain “on call” until the time the trial completes. Jurors will be notified at jury selection of the length of the trial and of the anticipated start date. Grand Jurors serve a 12 month term of service.
