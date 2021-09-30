The city of McAlester's charter explains the duties and structure of the city ward commission.
1. What can the City Ward Commission, whose members are appointed by the city council to adjust council wards and boundaries based on the 2020 Census results, require of city agencies?
The Commission may require agencies of City government to provide technical assistance.
2. Does the City Ward Commission have a budget and how is it determined?
The Commission shall have a budget as provided by the City Council.
3. What are the specific powers and duties of the Ward Commission?
Following each decennial census, the Commission shall consult the City Council and shall prepare a plan for dividing the City into wards for the election of Council members.
4. What guidance does the Ward Commission have in preparing the plan?
In preparing the plan, the Commission shall be guided by the criteria set forth in § 6.04(d).
5. What is to be included in the plan to redraw or adjust the city's ward boundaries bases on the 2020 Census results and how can the public become aware of the details?
The report on the plan shall include a map and description of the wards recommended.The Commission shall hold one or more public hearings not less than one month before it submits the plan to the City Council. The Commission shall make its plan available to the public for inspection and comment not less than one month before its public hearing. At that time the plan shall be available for purchase by the public at a reasonable price set by the Council. The plan shall also be posted on a website or available to the public by other electronic means. The Commission shall submit its plan to the City Council not less than one year before the first general election of the City Council after each decennial census.
