5 THINGS TO KNOW: How does Paisley's Precious Babies help care for infants?

Paisley and Tiffany Winslow detail the grand opening of Paisley's Precious Babies — a closet offering free help to people caring for infants.
1. What is Paisley's Precious Babies?
Paisley's Precious Babies is a donation closet designed to offer free baby supplies for any family in need as a partnership with Twin Cities Christian Outreach in Hartshorne. Paisley's Precious Babies operates on donations to offer free support for moms, dads, and grandparents with custody of an infant up to 18 months old.
2. How did it get started?
Paisley saw a need in the community and started it over the summer. Anyone in need can get supplies at the baby closet free of charge without any income guidelines in place.
3. How has it helped so far?
Paisley's Precious Babies has helped about 75 parents and more than 100 children prior to the grand opening.
4. When and where is the grand opening?
The grand opening of Paisley's Precious Babies is set for noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at 925 Pennsylvania Ave. in Hartshorne.
5. How can I help?
Donations accepted include anything baby related — unopened and unexpired baby formula, blankets, clothing, and more. The closet offers supplies for babies up to infants about 18 months old. Anyone looking to donate baby-related items can call 918-470-4430 or message Tiffany Winslow through Facebook. Donations can also be dropped off at Simple Simon's in Hartshorne.
