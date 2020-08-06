Kristin Davis, Director of Communications for the Oklahoma Department of Health, details how the agency calculates COVID-19 Alert System numbers.
1 How is the COVID-19 Alert System average for each county calculated?
The estimated cases per day per 100,000 population are based on a seven-day average of the number of cases by date of symptom onset (or specimen collection). Additionally, in order to account for the lag time between specimen collection, testing and reporting to the state as well as detecting outbreaks a variety of lag times are used which range from 1 to 10 days when calculating the estimated cases per population.
The risk map published last Friday used an onset date of 7/21 for Pittsburg County:
7-day total number of cases = 28
daily average = 4
population = 43,877
(4/43,877)*100,000 = 9.12
2 How can you calculate a per 100,000 population average for an area with fewer than 100,000 people?
It is just a way to standardize the estimates so that we are not talking about 0.0000912 cases per capita. Mortality rates are typically standardized to 100,000, rare diseases/cancers are sometimes discussed in rates per million population, birth rates are typically per 1,000 population.
3 What do these numbers indicate?
The estimated number of cases per day per 100,000 population.
4 How are these numbers different than daily summary reports?
Most of the summary reports and data published on the dashboards do not take the population size (per capita) into account; they are raw counts.
5 Does OSDH take active cases off the total after a recovery?
The “Recovered” category is an estimate, there is no clinical assessment and no requirement for confirmatory negative lab tests to be labeled as recovered in the numbers that are published on the OSDH COVID-19 website. That being said, the estimates created for the risk levels for a given day are almost entirely (if not entirely) informed by cases that would have been active at that time.
