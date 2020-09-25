5 THINGS TO KNOW: How does jury duty in the Choctaw Tribal Courts work?

The Choctaw Nation gives information how jurors are selected in cases heard by the tribal court system.
1. How tribal members selected to be a juror?
In order to determine all persons eligible for jury service, the following lists of qualified jurors shall be provided to the Court Clerk on or before September 30 of each year: The Choctaw Nation Finance, Membership and/or IT Departments shall develop and supply a list of the names and addresses of all members over eighteen (18) years of age that have registered a vehicle with the State of Oklahoma for the purpose of obtaining a Choctaw Nation license plate for such vehicle from the State of Oklahoma during the preceding year. If a vehicle registration reflects joint ownership of the vehicle, all of the registered owners should be separately included on the list to be compiled.
2. Who can be excused from jury service?
All tribal judges, court clerks, law enforcement officers, attorneys, people convicted of a felony unless such person has been fully restored to his civil rights by the jurisdiction wherein, tribal officials - not to include employees, and state or federal officials are not eligible to serve. The court can also excuse or discharge any prospective juror over the age of 70, a practicing physician, teachers, parents or guardians with unattended children, and persons who have served as a juror within the last two years. Courts can also consider excusing or discharging any prospective juror if jury service would cause undue or extreme physical or financial hardship to the prospective juror or a person under his or her care or supervision.
3. How many jurors are selected?
In any case before the Choctaw Tribal District Court, a jury shall consist of six (6) jurors plus (1) one alternate selected from the current list of eligible jurors as provided for herein.
4. How are jury members reimbursed for their service?
Jurors and persons summoned for jury duty shall receive $100.00 per day of jury duty and the current mileage reimbursement rate to and from his or her usual residence to the court at the rate specified in the Federal Register of the United States.
5. Can non-members serve on a tribal court jury?
It is the policy of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma that all tribal members of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma and other citizens of the United States who are over eighteen years of age and have resided within the territorial jurisdiction of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma for a period of at least thirty (30) days, who are of sound mind and discretion and of good moral character are competent to act as jurors, except as herein provided, whether or not said person is a member of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma.
