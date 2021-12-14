McAlester News-Capital staff explain how to participate in the vote this week to determine which pets will be featured in upcoming calendar.
1. What is the pet calendar vote?
The News-Capital asked readers to submit photos several weeks ago of their pets for a vote on which should be featured in an upcoming pet calendar. Voters narrowed the selection to 47 finalists for the final week-long vote that will determine the final 12 to be featured in the calendar.
2. When is the final vote?
The final vote opened Dec. 13 and will close Dec. 17.
3. Which pets will be featured in the calendar?
That's up to voters. The top 12 vote-getters after polls close will be announced in the Saturday print edition and online.
4. How do I vote?
Anyone can go to the McAlester News-Capital office at 500 S. Second St. during business hours and pay a 25-cent fee per vote for the pet they want to be featured in an upcoming pet calendar.
5. What does the vote fee go toward?
All proceeds will be donated to the Pittsburg County Animal Shelter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.