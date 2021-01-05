The Oklahoma State Department of Health and the Pittsburg County Health Department detail COVID-19 vaccinations as Phase 2 gets underway.
1. Who is currently eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccination?
Those currently eligible include Oklahoma residents and workforce personnel listed in Phase 1, first responders, healthcare workers and those aged 65 or older.
2. Who was listed in Phase 1?
Phase 1 included health care providers involved in COVID-19 care, staff and residents at longterm care facilities and EMS and EMT ambulance personnel.
3. How can I schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine?
We will post scheduling links our Facebook page as appointments become available. Appointments cannot be made through Facebook Messenger. We would suggest following our (the state and Pittsburg County's Facebook pages), as it will be a main resource regarding the availability of vaccine in your area.
4. When will you move to the next tier of Phase 2?
We are working diligently to move forward. Timing is dependent on the number of people who sign up to receive the vaccine, and our supply. Follow us on Facebook for the latest information.
5. I am under 65, but have comorbidities (more than one disease or condition simultaneously); can I receive the vaccine at this time?
Not at this time. We hope to move into this tier shortly. Follow us on Facebook for the latest information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.