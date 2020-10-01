The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conversation gives information on how Oklahoma residents use the agency's online services or cell phone app to purchase or renew a hunting/fishing license.
1. What is the Mobile App?
The Go Outdoors Oklahoma mobile app is available for iPhone and Android devices. The app allows you to purchase, access and store your license information, no matter where you are. It is also a legal means of carrying your licenses in the field. In addition, you are able to complete e-check forms through the app, regardless if there is a cellular connection. The app will automatically sync when it returns to service. Download it on the App Store or get it on Google Play today.
2. If I have a lifetime license, do I need to set up an account?
If you already have a lifetime license, then you already have a customer account. Log in by going to www.wildlifedepartment.com and choosing the "Licensing" tab or the "Purchase a License" Quick Link. From there, you can log in to acquire additional permits, manage your profile, e-check your harvest, and more.
3. How do I Purchase a License?
Once logged in, click on the “Purchase Licenses” tab. This will bring you to the License Catalog where you may add multiple items to your cart and check out after you log in
4. What is Auto-Renew?
Once you complete a purchase through the new system, you may be asked to sign up for auto-renew. This is a feature that allows you to automatically renew any applicable licenses/permits when they are about to expire using a stored payment method. If you choose to enroll, you will receive an email notifying that your eligible licenses will be renewed using Auto Renew 10 days prior to the expiration date. You may adjust your auto-renew settings (including stored payment) any time before your license(s) expires through your customer profile.
5. Why do I need to provide the Last 4 Digits of my Social Security Number?
Pursuant of Federal Law, we are required to collect this information for the purposes of child support collection enforcement. ODWC license buyer information is protected by state statute. Your information is secure and confidential and may be used by the ODWC for official purposes related to customer service and wildlife management. As part of the upgrade, ODWC will only collect the last 4 digits instead of the full SSN.
