Alyssa Latty, executive director of McAlester Main Street, details how to register for the Downtown Christmas Parade.
1. When is this year's Downtown Christmas Parade?
December 3, 2020.
2. Who can participate in the parade?
Participants: We invite civic groups, businesses, youth organizations, churches, car clubs, bands, dancers, and anyone else in the community who would like to showcase something special in our community for the holiday season.
Spectators: Bring the whole family! We have also partnered with Vicars PowerSports and Edwards Patterson Law Firm to give away a Can-Am Ds 70 Youth 4 Wheeler during our opening ceremony. Tickets can be purchased at Vicars PowerSports, Edwards and Patterson Law Firm, and Shared Blessings for $5 each with all proceeds going to Shared Blessings.
3. How can those wanting to participate sign up for the event and are there any prizes this year?
This year we have completely streamlined our registration process so participants are able to sign up and pay their entry fees online. The entry fee is $35. A motorcade entry consisting of two or more vehicles is $65. We will strictly use this method of registration this year. To register, please visit https://director8.aidaform.com/free-event-registration-form or visit our McAlester Main Street Facebook Page for direct links to our registration process.
Entries will be judged by a panel of three judges with prizes of $100, $75, and $50 up for grabs! Our judges LOVE creativity! This year's theme will be "Parade of Lights". We are asking entries to bring their "A game" with light displays aimed to put on a show!
4. Are there any restrictions for those wanting to participate in the parade? What kinds of entries can be made, other than by floats?
We love creativity! We typically see anything from semi's, dance troupes, equestrian groups, to hot rods. Any entry is welcome as long as it's family-friendly! We are restricted in terms of COVID-19, so no candy or promo items will be allowed to be thrown this year to keep everyone safe. If you have any questions regarding a potential entry, please feel free to call McAlester Main Street's Executive Director, Alyssa Latty, at 918-916-9862.
5. Are there any restrictions in place or recommended due to COVID-19 for those who traditionally line the sidewalks for the Downtown Parade?
We are asking spectators to follow local health recommendations for outdoor spaces during this event and ultimately practice kindness as they enjoy our holiday event. We also ask spectators to stay on the sidewalks and keep children out of the line of parade traffic.
If you are staying home this year, don't worry we have you covered! As always, Bravado Wireless we will be streaming live from Facebook!
