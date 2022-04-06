The city of McAlester gives information on the several ways McAlester residents can pay their water bill.
1 Where can I make a payment using a kiosk?
For the convenience of our customers, utility payments can be made at one of our Paysite Kiosks. This service is free. All you need is a copy of your most recent water bill and your check, card, or cash to use this fast and secure method. The kiosks do not make or accept coins, so cash payments must be made in whole dollar amounts and overpayments will be credited toward future charges. Account information such as payment history, amount due, or account status cannot be referenced through the kiosk. The kiosks are located at:
• McAlester City Hall, 28 E. Washington
• Pruett’s Foods, 601 E Wyandotte
• Choctaw Nation Travel Plaza, 1640 S. George Nigh Expressway
2 Can I make an online payment?
You may make your payments or access information about your account anytime, 24 hours a day seven days a week. In order to pay your utility bill online you will need your account number, located on your utility bill, and a credit or debit card number. Once your payment is processed, your records will be updated accordingly. You may set up recurring payments or one-time pay. There is no fee to pay online.
Any residents scheduling a water bill payment through our online system need to be careful when setting the payment date. Selecting a draft or charge date after your due date is not considered a payment arrangement until approved by the Utility Billing Office. You must call 918-423-9300 ext. 4952 to avoid any potential service disconnection.
3 Can I make a payment by phone?
Customers may make payments 24 hours a day, 365 days a year over the phone using a Visa or Mastercard debit/credit card by calling (866) 300-4423. There is no fee to pay over the phone
4 How do I set up an automatic bank draft?
For the convenience of our customers, utility bills may be automatically drafted from a checking account or savings account., The total amount due on the bill will be drafted from the customer's account on the due date or on a date recognized by the City. You will still receive a copy of your bill. A completed authorization form and voided check (for checking accounts) are required before activation. Please complete the applicable form below and return to the utility office at city hall.
5 Is there a drop box available?
Two drop boxes, including a handicap-accessible one on the wheelchair ramp, are located in front of McAlester City Hall, at 28 East Washington. Payments placed in either drop box after 4:00 pm are processed on the following business day. The city only accepts checks or money orders in the drop box. Include the account number on the check or money order. Do not drop cash in drop box.
A check or money order can also be mailed to City of McAlester, P.O. Box 578, McAlester, OK 74502.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.