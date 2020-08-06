The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission gives information for people filing for unemployment insurance.
1 Are the offices open?
All local Oklahoma Works American Job Centers, except the Guymon office, are open for appointments and walk-ins. For a complete list of offices, and their phone numbers and addresses, please visit https://oklahomaworks.gov/about/oklahoma-works-centers/. We encourage citizens to call ahead first to try and set up an appointment. Upon arriving at the office, you will be required to have your temperature taken and wear a facemask. We appreciate your patience as we strive to serve our fellow Oklahomans and keep everyone safe.
2 There is an "issue" on my claim. What does that mean?
If there is an "issue" on your claim that is preventing payment, the Commission has to investigate the issue and determine whether you are eligible to receive benefits. That process takes up to 20 days from the date the Commission 'detected' or was made aware that you had an issue. You will then receive a notice in the mail telling you whether you are eligible to receive benefits. Payments will be backdated to the date the claim was filed.
3 How do I know if my claim went through?
To check the status of your claim, go to ui.ok.gov. You will find information regarding the status of your application, recent activity, monetary entitlement, and determinations of eligibility.
4 What does "not monetarily eligible" mean?
If a claim is ‘not monetarily eligible’, that means there were not sufficient covered wages in your base period. The base period is the period of time (currently all of calendar year 2019) that we look at to determine monetary eligibility. There are two requirements to be monetarily eligible. First, you must have earned at least $1500 during the base period. Second, the highest quarter of taxable wages must be less than 2x’s the total wages in the remaining three quarters of the base period. The second rule is waived if base period wage have met or exceeded the taxable limit. The taxable limit for 2019 was $18,100. For 2020 it is $18,700.
5 Can I file for unemployment if I quit?
Anyone who is unemployed may file a claim for unemployment. When filing your initial claim, you will be asked to provide the reason for separation from your last employer of 15 days or longer. If you quit or resigned, an issue (hold) will be placed on your claim until a determination of eligibility is made by the Commission. An individual shall be disqualified for benefits for leaving his or her last work voluntarily without good cause connected to the work, if so found by the Commission. There are certain provision for leaving work due to compelling family circumstances. Additional information regarding this topic can be found in the Oklahoma Employment Security Act under Sections 2-404 and 2-210.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.