History.com details how New Year’s resolutions came to fruition and evolved over thousands of years.
1 How long have people set New Year’s resolutions?
The ancient Babylonians are said to have been the first people to make New Year’s resolutions, some 4,000 years ago. They were also the first to hold recorded celebrations in honor of the new year—though for them the year began not in January but in mid-March, when the crops were planted.
2 How did the calendar year become what it is today?
Roman emperor Julius Caesar established January 1 as the beginning of the new year circa 46 B.C. January is named for Janus, the two-faced god whose spirit inhabited doorways and arches.
3 How did New Year’s resolutions evolve?
The first day of the new year became the traditional occasion for early Christians to think about past mistakes and resolving to do and be better in the future. In 1740, the English clergyman John Wesley, founder of Methodism, created the Covenant Renewal Service, most commonly held on New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day. Also known as known as watch night services, they included readings from scriptures and hymn singing, and served as a spiritual alternative to the raucous celebrations normally held to celebrate the coming of the new year.
4 How many make New Year’s resolutions today?
According to recent research, while as many as 45% of Americans say they usually make New Year’s resolutions, only 8% are successful in achieving their goals.
5 What are common resolutions today?
Common traditions include attending parties, eating special New Year’s foods, making resolutions for the new year and watching fireworks displays.
