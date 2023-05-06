The United States Department of Defense and military.com detail the history of and how to participate in Armed Forces Day.
1 What is Armed Forces Day?
Armed Forces Day is a day to honor all branches of the military and their goal of readiness for any eventuality. It is celebrated the third Saturday each May.
2 How did Armed Forces Day start?
Secretary of Defense Louis Johnson announced on Aug. 31, 1949 the creation of Armed Forces Day to replace separate days recognizing the Army, Navy and Air Force. The single-day celebration coincided with the unification of the Armed Forces under one department — the Department of Defense — and each military league was asked to drop its individual days to adopt the newly created one. The Marine Corps League declined to drop support for Marine Corps Day but supports Armed Forces Day, too. President Harry Truman proclaimed the first Armed Forces Day on Feb. 27, 1950.
3 What was the theme for the first Armed Forces Day?
“Teamed for Defense” was the theme for the first Armed Forces Day to express unification of all the military forces under a single department. It also served as an “educational program for civilians” to increase awareness of the Armed Forces and expand public understanding of military’s role in civilian life.
4 How was the first Armed Forces Day celebrated?
The first Armed Forces Day included parades, open houses, receptions, and air shows. Approximately 10,000 troops, cadets and veterans marched in Washington, DC. Roughly 33,000 participants celebrated Armed Forces Day in New York City under 250 military planes. Americans joined together to honor the Armed Forces nationwide.
5 How can I participate in Armed Forces Day?
Armed Forces Day is celebrated nationwide in communities and on military bases throughout the world with parades, picnics, shopping discounts, festivals and parties.
—James Beaty
