The United States Department of State gives information on the current processing times for U.S. Passports. More information can be found by visiting https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/passports/passport-help/faqs.html.
1. What is the current status of passport operations?
You can now apply for routine service and expect to receive a passport in 10-12 weeks. You also have the option of paying an additional $60 for expedited service to receive your passport in 4-6 weeks.
These processing times apply to applications submitted by mail and in-person at an acceptance facility in your community. Most acceptance facilities such as post offices, clerks of court, and libraries are open and accepting passport applications. We encourage you to apply by mail when possible because it is a safe, contactless option for certain services. See question #3 for more details.
2. What services are available online?
Customers can fill out and print passport forms, check the status of an application, schedule an appointment at a passport facility, report a lost or stolen passport, and locate a passport acceptance facility.
3. When will the agency return to normal service times?
We continue to work to reduce processing times for both routine and expedited service, while protecting the health and safety of our staff and customers. We will re-evaluate the processing times on a rolling basis and will adjust them downward as resources allow.
4. Are passport agencies and centers still reopening in phases?
Yes, every agency and center is moving through phases of reopening based on local conditions. The phases describe how our staff are returning safely to work. In phase zero, mission critical staff return to onsite work. In phase one, limited staff return to onsite work. In phase two, most staff return to onsite work. In phase three, all staff at an agency or center return to onsite work.
5. Is it safe to travel internationally?
Conditions vary depending upon location. We continue to recommend U.S. citizens exercise caution when traveling abroad due to the unpredictable nature of the pandemic.
