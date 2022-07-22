The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma details how tribal members can receive a COVID-19 care kit to protect themselves and their familes during this latest wave fueled by the BA.4 and BA.5 variants.
1. What is the COVID-19 Care Kit program?
This program is available to Choctaw tribal members and offers a variety of goods such as masks, thermometers and antibacterial wipes to help them counter COVID-19. These are available in packages that are meant for either children, adults or families.
2. Who is eligible to apply for the COVID Care Kit program?
The program is only open to Choctaw tribal members. They must live in the United States of America as we are unable to ship overseas at this time.
3. What are the three kits that are available?
COVID-19 care kits are available for children, adults, or the family. One kit can be ordered per tribal member and cannot by piecemealed.
Child care kit:2 youth cotton masks, 1 box of youth disposable masks, 30 count of alcohol antibacterial wipes, 1 pulse oximeter, 1 forehead infrared thermometer, 1 COVID-19 home test kit.
Adult care kit: 2 adult cotton masks, 1 box of adult disposable masks, 30 count of alcohol antibacterial wipes, 1 pulse oximeter, 1 forehead infrared thermometer, 1 COVID-19 home test kit.
Family care kit: 2 adult cotton masks, 2 youth cotton masks, 1 box of adult disposable masks, 1 box of youth disposable masks, 30 count of alcohol antibacterial wipes, 1 pulse oximeter, 1 forehead infrared thermometer, 2 COVID-19 home test kit.
4. When/how can I apply for the COVID Care Kit program?
Applications for this program are accepted online through the Chahta Achvffa at www.chahtaachvffa.choctawnation.com. For more information or issues, please contact customer service at 918-423-8440.
5. When will benefits be dispersed?
Kits should be sent out quickly once they are requested. However, due to logistics and delivery time, please allow up to 4 to 6 weeks from the time of request for the delivery.
