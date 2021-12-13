The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma gives information on how tribal members can fish and hunt within the tribe's 10 and a half county boundary following Gov. Kevin Stitt's decision not to renew the tribe's hunting and fishing compact for 2022. More information can be found by visiting www.choctawnation.com/huntingandfishing
1. Who is eligible to hunt and fish within the Choctaw Nation Reservation?
Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma tribal members are eligible to hunt and fish within Choctaw Nation Reservation in accordance to tribal laws. Also, nonmembers with valid state-issued licenses are eligible to hunt in the reservation in accordance with applicable laws.
2. Where can a tribal member hunt and what happens if a member is ticketed by a state game warden?
You can only hunt/fish within Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma reservation boundaries. All applicable trespassing laws apply, which exclude undesignated Choctaw government property. If a tribal member is ticketed by an Oklahoma game warden, the member can email the tribe's legal department at memberlegal@choctawnation.com.
3. What documentation does a Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma tribal member need to have to fish/hunt?
You will need proof of Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma tribal membership. Additional form of ID might be requested to confirm identity. In addition, Hunter Safety course completion is also required by the Choctaw Nation Fish, Game and Animals Code and the State of Oklahoma. An expired tribal ID does not affect trial member status.
4. Does a tribal member have to reside in Oklahoma to hunt/fish within the reservation boundaries?
No, all Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma tribal members, regardless of residency, are permitted to hunt and fish within the Choctaw Nation land in accordance with Choctaw Nation code.
5. Does a tribal member have to check in their harvest?
A hunter harvest report can be found and completed in the Chahta Achvffa member portal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.