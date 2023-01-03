The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma's Higher Education Department provides information on how eligible Choctaw Nation tribal members can get financial assistance for the Spring 2023 semester. More information can be found by visiting www.choctawnation.com/services/higher-education/
1 Who is eligible to receive assistance?
Tribal members are eligible if they are actively pursuing a higher education degree at an accredited institution and are enrolled at least three credit hours and must maintain a 2.0 GPA or higher in the previous semester to receive scholarship funding.
2 Is this program open for concurrently enrolled high schoolers?
Yes, as long as the student is meeting requirements.
3 Do I have to apply every semester?
Yes, a complete online application must be submitted through the online Chahta Achuffa portal each semester along with provided required documentation to receive assistance.
4 What are the required documents?
Required documents include college class schedule, college transcript or high school transcript (if new applicant), student ID number documentation (renewing students only)
5 When are applications accepted?
The online application is avaiable through the online Chahta Achvffa during the following application periods:
Fall: Aug. 1 - Oct. 1
Spring: Jan. 2 - March 1
Summer: May 1 - June 15
