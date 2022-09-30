5 THINGS TO KNOW: How Choctaw Nation citizens can hunt black bears this season

The Choctaw Nation Enviromental Protection Service gives information on how Choctaw tribal members can hunt black bears this season. More information can be found by visiting www.choctawnation.com/services/wildlife-conservation/
1 Who is elgible to hunt within the Choctaw Nation Reservation?
Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma tribal members are eligible to hunt and fish within Choctaw Nation Reservation in accordance to tribal laws.
Also, nonmembers with valid state-issued licenses are eligible to hunt in the reservation in accordance with applicable laws.
2 When does black bear season start within the reservation boundaries?
Archery season is Oct. 1 - Oct. 16, 2022 with no harvest quota
Black bear may only be harvested in Choctaw, Haskell, Latimer, LeFlore, McCurtain, and Pushmataha counties and portions of Atoka, Bryan, and Pittsburg counties east of U.S. Highway 69.No Harvest Quota
Muzzleloader season runs from Oct. 22 - Oct. 30, 2022 with a combined harvest quota of 20 with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation.
Hunters must call 1-800-522-6170 to check whether the quota has been reached before going hunting each day. Once the quota has been reached, the season will close..
There is a combined season limit (archery and muzzleloader) of one bear of either sex.
3 Do I need a permit from the Choctaw Nation to hunt black bear?
No person shall hunt or harvest black bear without first having procured a permit from the Choctaw Nation Environmental Protection Service.
Permits can be obtained through the Chahta Achvffa portal at www.chahtaachvffa.choctawnation.com.
4 What are some of the rules to follow when reporting a black bear harvest?
Upon harvesting a bear, all hunters must immediately call the Choctaw Nation Environmental Protection Service. Upon harvesting a black bear, all hunters must immediately attach their name and member ID number securely to the carcass. This information must remain attached to the carcass until it is checked. The carcass must be checked in by the hunter who harvested the bear. A carcass tag will be issued, which must remain with the carcass to its final destination or through processing and/or storage at commercial processing or storage facilities.
5 What is prohibited when when hunting black bear and who can enforce the rules?
Baiting on wildlife management areas, areas owned or managed by Choctaw Nation, or any public land shall be prohibited. Shooting of cubs or females with cubs shall be prohibited. Den shooting of bears shall be prohibited. Shooting collared bears shall be prohibited.
The Choctaw Nation Hunting and Fishing Code is enforable by the game wardens from the Choctaw Nation and cross-deputized Game Wardens from the state of Oklahoma.
