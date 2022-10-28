Pittsburg County Election Board Secretary Tonya Barnes provides information for those who may need to vote by emergency ballot.
1 Can a voter still cast a ballot in the upcoming Nov. 8 General Election election if the voter becomes too physically incapacitated to get to the polling place?
Registered voters who become physically incapacitated after 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 and cannot make it to the polls, still have an opportunity to cast their ballot.
2 How is that possible?
State law permits voters who become emergency incapacitated after 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, to vote under special provisions.
3 How did those special provisions come about?
Emergency incapacitation is something most voters don’t think about. Voting is our constitutional right, but life happens. Injury, illness, or even childbirth can prevent a voter from being able to go to the polls. That’s why it’s important to make sure voters know their rights in the event of an emergency.
4 What should a voter that falls under one of those provisions do?
If you or someone you know becomes physically incapacitated after 5 p.m. October 24, contact your County Election Board as soon as possible. Election Board officials will work with you to make sure you have all of the necessary information to cast your ballot. Information can also be found on the Oklahoma State Election Board website at oklahoma.gov/elections.
If you are eligible for an Emergency Incapacitated Absentee Ballot, you must make a written request to the appropriate County Election Board. The request must be accompanied by a signed statement from a doctor stating the date, time, and reason for your incapacitation — verifying that you will be unable to vote in person on Election Day.
5 How can the Pittsburg County Election Board be contacted?
The Pittsburg County Election Board is at 109 E. Carl Albert Pkwy., Room 101, in McAlester and is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Election Board officials can be reached at 918-423-3877 or by email at pittsburgcounty@elections.ok.gov.
