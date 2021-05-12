The United States Department of Agriculture explains on how socially disadvantaged producers can receive help from the American Rescue Plan to pay up to 120% of loan balances, as of January 1, 2021, for Farm Service Agency Direct and Guaranteed Farm Loans and Farm Storage Facility Loans. More information can be found by visiting www.farmers.gov/americanresuceplan or by visiting a local USDA office.
1. Who is eligible to receive help?
If you are a Black, Native American/Alaskan Native, Asian American or Pacific Islander, or are of Hispanic/Latino ethnicity, with one of the loans listed above, you are eligible for the loan payment.
2. Am I eligible for relief if I had a loan in the past but don't have debt currently?
If you do not have a current farm loan, you are not eligible for debt relief under Section 1005, however you may be eligible to benefit from assistance provided in Section 1006 of the American Rescue Plan.
3. Is my farm-related loan from a Farm Credit institution or a local bank eligible
No. Loans from commercial lenders such as banks, credit unions or Farm Credit institutions that do not include a FSA guarantee are not eligible.
4. What is the amount of the debt payment I will receive?
Congress authorized up to 120% of the amount of indebtedness of eligible loans. The amount is based on what is owed as of January 1, 2021. Loan payments received from borrowers after January 1, 2021 will not reduce the amount of the American Rescue Plan debt payment from FSA. Details of the process and your debt payment will be reviewed with you prior to final processing.
5. Are there any similar programs for borrowers who are not socially disadvantaged?
This American Rescue Plan program is for socially disadvantaged borrowers. FSA offers a range of other support programs available, including assistance provided in response to the pandemic, Disaster set-aside and primary loan servicing. If you are facing an economic hardship, we encourage you to contact your local USDA service center.
