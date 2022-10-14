Ben Capers, marketing coordinator at McAlester Regional Health Center, details the upcoming Fright Night Community Health Fair.
1 What's the goal for the health fair?
Our goal is to get as many people there as possible because we do free health screenings. We'll have 33 different health screenings station and the folks that come through, it'll be completely free for the public. It's the first one in-person in a past few years with the last few done in a drive-through. We'll have some great door prizes, but ultimately we're doing this to save lives.
2 What's the significance of the health screenings?
Every year somebody comes through and we find a heart problem they didn't know about, or we've found cancer or thyroid issue. Each year we don't know what we're going to find, but people come through to honestly, probably win prizes, and then we find things that they need to get addressed by a doctor.
3 What kind of prizes can we win?
The grand prize winner will receive a year of their mortgage or rent paid in full. We're giving thousands of dollars away in health screenings as they go, but we will have details on certain prizes as we get closer. In the past we've done lawn mowers and grills, all kinds of things. There will also be hay rides, a trunk-or-treat and other fun things to do.
4 When and where is the event?
The health fair will be from 4-8 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Southeast Expo Center at 4500 West US-270 in McAlester.
5 What do I need to bring with me?
Nothing. Anyone can attend so come have fun and get some free health screenings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.