5 THINGS TO KNOW: How can I watch the upcoming Shared Blessings telethon?

Shared Blessings Executive Director Scott Walker details how to watch and participate in the organization's telethon set for Dec. 7-8.
1. What is the telethon?
The telethon will include local artists and people, performances by Pam's Academy of Dance and Angie's Dance Plus, and more in a live video that also serves as a fundraiser for the ministry.
2. How did it get started?
The idea came up months ago for a COVID-19 proof event and fundraiser and we want this to be a two-night thing where people are celebrating the community involvement and what Shared Blessings is able to do because of everyone's involvement. We want this to be something the community's coming together to do something good before the end of the year.
3. How does Shared Blessings help the community?
Shared Blessings began in 1998 through the efforts of Devonna Edwards and now serves more than 2,500 people each month through various programs by partnering with area churches, civic organizations, businesses, corporations, agencies, foundations and individuals to address needs.
We address needs of students in the area by providing beds, clothing, and meals, offer financial assistance, and more.
4. How can I help through the telethon?
It will be done online with a text-to-give and online donation options through SharedBlessings.tv and the organization's Facebook page.
Anyone watching can use those options to donate to the organization, which will go toward one-time gifts and potentially commitments for the next year.
5. What will the telethon include?
Basically you're going to have two hours of moving one thing to the next every 3-4 minutes. Interviews, testimonies, humorous videos, community entertainment, there'll obviously be fundraising built into all of that, interviews with teachers. And we'll be highlighting all the different facets of our ministries.
