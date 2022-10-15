Here are more details in the vote to see which pets will be featured in the upcoming pet calendar.
1 What is the pet calendar?
The McAlester News-Capital started a project last year for voters to decide which local pets will be featured in a pet calendar. The project also raised money to benefit the Pittsburg County Animal Shelter.
2 How can I nominate a pet?
The News-Capital opened nominations a few weeks ago for anyone to submit their favorite pet in an email to editor@mcalesternews.com, in a direct message on social media, or by bringing it in to our office.
The deadline to nominate a pet was Oct. 14.
3 When is the vote?
There is a series of votes to determine which pets get featured in the calendar.
The first round is Oct. 17-21 for voters to decide which pets advance to the second round. The second round is set for Oct. 24-28, followed by the third round Oct. 31-Nov. 4.
Each of those rounds will include an online-only vote on the News-Capital website.
4 How do the final rounds work?
Twenty-four finalists will advance to the semifinal round Nov. 7-11 as voters choose which 12 pets will be featured in the calendar. The final round of voting will be Nov. 14-18 to determine which of the 12 finalist will be featured on the cover of the pet calendar.
Each of the final two rounds will be in-person voting with anyone being able to pay a 25-cent fee per vote for the pet they want featured in the pet calendar.
5 Where do the proceeds go?
Last year's project raise funds for the News-Capital to purchase enough food, treats, blankets, beds, toys and more to fill a truck that was all delivered to the Pittsburg County Animal Shelter.
