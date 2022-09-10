The Oklahoma School for the Deaf gives information on how people can sign up for free American Sign Language classes beginning next week.
1 Will the classes be live and interactive?
No, the classes will be pre-recorded. New lessons are available every Monday at 6:00 p.m., but when you choose to watch the video is at your convenience.
2 How long is the course?
Eight weeks. Sept. 12-Oct. 31, 2022.
3 How long will I have access to the videos and can this class be considered a credit course?
Videos can be accessed through Dec. 31, 2022. No, ASL I and II are non-credit level courses.
4 Who can attend the course and how do I register?
Anyone may attend. People can register at courses.osd.k12.ok.us
5. Are the classes really free?
Classes are free to everyone, however, we ask that people that take the course to consider making a donation to the OSD Foundation. Donations can be made by visiting www.osdfoundation.net.
