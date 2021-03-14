The Oklahoma Press Association provides tips on Open Records Act requests — which any citizen can submit to a public body, agency or representative.
1. What should I include in my request?
Ask for exactly what you need. Don’t go on a fishing expedition.
State the time period that you want covered.
State that you want to be informed in advance of any copying fees associated with your request.
Make sure they know how to reach you.
Keep copies of all correspondence and take notes of each conversation, the date and who you talked to related to your request.
2. Who should I submit my request to?
Public bodies must designate records custodians to provide records — "At least one such person shall be available at all times to release records during the regular business hours of the public body," according to the Open Records Act.
3. How long can a public body take to answer?
The Open Records Act doesn't give a timeframe, but “prompt and reasonable access" is required.
4. What happens if it takes a while?
If they're dragging their feet, remind them about prompt and reasonable access requirements. Ask if there’s something you can do to help, offer to look through the records yourself.
A simple request should be fulfilled on the same day. Agree to accept some of the information immediately while they work on the rest of your request.
5. What if my request is denied?
Ask the agency to put the denial in writing and to cite the statute they are relying on to withhold the records.
If they refuse to put it in writing, ask for the reason and applicable statute. Look it up and see if it applies.
Contact the city attorney, district attorney’s office or assistant attorney general to request they review the legality of the denial.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.