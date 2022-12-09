The United States Postal Services details its Operation Santa to help get letters to Santa.
1 What should be included in a letter?
Tell Santa what type of year you’ve had. Be honest. He knows!
Requests for clothes and shoes should include preferred size, style and color. For toys, games and books, include names and titles.
Return address information with a full name, street address, apartment/unit number (if applicable), city, state and ZIP Code.
2 What is the deadline to send letters to Santa?
Letters to USPS Operation Santa must be postmarked no later than December 12.
3 How should I address a letter to Santa?
Return address: Write your full name and home mailing address, including apt # if applicable, in the upper left corner of the envelope.
Santa's mailing address: Address the envelope to: Santa Claus, 123 Elf Road, North Pole, 88888
Postage stamp: A First-Class Mail postage stamp is required, placed in the upper right corner of the envelope.
4 Will my information remain private?
USPS Operation Santa is committed to protecting the privacy of all our participants, including children and adopters. Before letters written to Santa are posted online for adopters to view, all personal information and identifying details are redacted to protect the anonymity of children and their families (like last names, addresses, community, location and contact information). Additionally, those who adopt letters are kept anonymous — it’s from Santa, after all!
5 Where can I get more information?
More information on letters to Santa and adopting letters available at https://about.usps.com/holidaynews/operation-santa.htm#letter.
