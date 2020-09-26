City of McAlester Tourism Coordinator Eddie Gray talks about the upcoming City-Wide Garage Sale in McAlester and Krebs.
1. What is the City-Wide Garage Sale?
It's a two-day event in McAlester and Krebs on Oct. 2 and 3, the first Friday and Saturday in October.
2. What does it entail?
Anyone who wants to participate can set up a garage sale in those two cities without having to pay the usual garage sale fee.
3. How do you register for the event?
You can register by phoning 918-424-9600. Anyone phoning after hours or on the weekend can leave a voicemail.
4. When is the deadline to register?
If you want to make sure your address is included on a list that's being prepared with the addresses of garage sale participants, you need to register by Monday, Sept. 28. Those who miss the deadline but still want to have a garage sale can do so, but their name will not be included on a list of participants that will be made available to the public.
5. What is included on the list?
The list will include the day, address and time of each yard sale. Some may want to start at 7 a.m., others may want to start later. Some may want to hold their garage sale on both Oct. 2 and 3, while others may want to hold it for one day only.
When the list is compiled following the Monday deadline, it is to be provided to the News-Capital and placed on social media. Plans also call for copies of the completed list to be placed in the foyer at City Hall, between the street and the entrance to the lobby.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.