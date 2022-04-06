Jerry Holt, 76, of Hartshorne, died Friday, April 1, in McAlester. Viewing will be Thursday from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Brumley-Mills Funeral Home in Hartshorne. Graveside funeral services will be Friday, April 8, at 10:00 p.m. at the Bache-Red Oak Cemetery in Bache.