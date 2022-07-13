Kristen Lloyd, of Common Roots, details the Downtown Summer Sweets Tour set for Friday in McAlester.
1. What is the Downtown Summer Sweets Tour?
Businesses in downtown McAlester will offer sweet deals and sweet treats in a fun event that gives people a chance to voter for which sweet treat was their favorite — and win door prizes.
2. When and where is it?
The Downtown Summer Sweets Tour is set for 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday among 15 participating businesses in downtown McAlester.
3. How does the best treat vote work?
Anyone who buys a voter card can try the treats, fill out a completed voter card and turn it in to become eligible for door prizes at the end.
4. How can I purchase a voter card?
Anyone can buy a voter card for $10. Cards are available at Common Roots, Yellow Gazebo, Harper and Grey House, and Honey Beene.
Proceeds from the event go back toward downtown beautification like the recent streetscape projects, promotions and more.
But only 200 will be available.
5. What could I win for participating?
Everyone who submits their completed voter card will be entered in a drawing to win a $25 gift card to a downtown McAlester store of their choice — and four winners will be drawn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.