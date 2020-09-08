Organizers detail the route and reason for the Back the Blue Convoy set for Saturday starting at the Expo Center and ending in Wilburton.
1. What is the inspiration behind this event?
To show our local law enforcement we appreciate the hard work they have been doing in these trying times.
2. What is scheduled for the event?
Snack, Gatorade and small toy drive for Wilburton PD. Late lunch in Hartshorne, watch the Back the Blue Bull Bash.
3. What is the planned route for the event?
Meet at McAlester Expo center at 12:30 p.m. convoy to and visit law enforcement locations in McAlester, Krebs, Haileyville, Hartshorne. Stop for a late lunch in Hartshorne at Various locations. Regroup at Fat Daddy’s BBQ, Convoy to Wilburton for a parade and end at the Back the Blue Bull Bash.
4. What kind of impact do you hope this event has on the community?
Awareness to the law-enforcement community that we appreciate all of their hard work.
5. How can people participate or register to be on the route?
Find the event on Facebook, show up at the expo to get in line, bring snacks, Gatorade and or small toys, $10.00 for 18 & up to enter the Bull Bash. All proceeds & donations go towards the Wilburton PD.
