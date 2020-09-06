5 THINGS TO KNOW: How can I participate in the 5K9 Mutt Strut and Cat Nap?

Dr. Ashley Sewell, of Sewell Animal Hospital in McAlester, talks about the Mutt Strut Virtual Run to benefit PAWS.
1. What is the event?
It's called the 5K9 Mutt Strut for PAWS. All proceeds go to PAWS, the Partners for Animal Welfare Society. Obviously, 2020 has been different than anticipated. An in-person large group run didn't seem like the best of ideas., However, we still need to raise money for PAWS. The money goes into a program to benefit PAWS.
2. When is the Mutt Strut held?
It's runs through September 19, but with it being virtual, runners have already started. It ends at midnight on September 19.
3. What is different about this year's Mutt Strut?
We're going to let them complete the race their way. They can run it a little at a time or all at once.
4. How much is the registration fee and what's the registration process for participants?
It's $25.That will get them a T-shirt. The updated shirt logo shows a puppy dog wearing a face mask. It's from Mean Screens Ink in Haileyville. Runners who finish will get a dog tag, similar to a military dog tag.
To register, they can go online at sewellanimalhospital.com and find a link to register. They can also find a link on our Facebook page.
Or, they can take a Cat Nap. They can make a $25 donation and still get the T-shirt, without running. All race entries or $25 Cat Nap donations are also entered into a raffle for a Pelican 20 QT Cooler.
5. How do participants in the Mutt Strut 5K9 race report their time after they've finished?
Send your time to sewallah.tech@gmail.com by midnight on Sept. 25 and we'll post the results and mail the race finishers a medal, which is the dog tag.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.