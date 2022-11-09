5 THINGS TO KNOW: How can I participate in Beta Iota's Cookie Crawl on Thursday?

Jeanie McCabe, of Beta Iota, gives information on the organization's second annual Cookie Crawl: Cookies for a Cause and how the money raised benefits local charities.
1 How did the cookie crawl start?
We heard about other cities doing a similar event and thought it would be a great fundraiser for Beta Iota. And so we decided to make it an annual event. This is our second annual event and I hope we can continue going.
2 When is the cookie crawl?
The cookie crawl is Thursday, Nov. 10 from 4-7 p.m. in downtown McAlester.
3 How can I purchase a ticket?
Tickets can be purchased for $10 at Common Roots, 111 E. Choctaw in downtown McAlester. Only 200 tickets will be sold. Tickets are then presented to participating businesses for a cookie. Beta Iota will also be offering free hot chocolate in downtown McAlester to go along with the cookies.
4 What businesses are participating?
A total of 13 businesses will be handing out cookies this year. Tannehill Furniture, Honey Beene, The Skin Company Med Spa, The Blooming Porch, The Galleria/Interior Resources, Whispering Meadows Winery, The Yellow Gazebo, Harper & Grey House, Common Roots, The Compass, The Olive Branch, McAlester Grazing Co., and Josh Hass Insurance.
5 Where does the money raised go?
McAlester's Beta Iota is a local chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha International, which is a nationally recognized leadership-service organization. We raise the money and we get to choose where out money goes to and how much it goes back to. We choose to give it back to some of our local charities such as Shared Blessings, Hope House, Good Samaritan Shelter, and the Youth Emergency Shelter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.