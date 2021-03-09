5 THINGS TO KNOW: How can I keep from starting and protect my home from wildfires?

The National Weather Service and Oklahoma Forestry Services detail how to prepare for the threat of wildfires. More information can be found by visiting www.weather.gov/safety/wildfire-ready and at www.forestry.ok.gov.
1. How can I help protect my home?
The weather service recommends creating a defensible space by clearing brush away from a home, using fire-resistant landscaping and hardening a home with fire-safe construction measures and keeping trash, lawn clippings and other easily flammable items bagged up.
2. What can I do to help keep fires from starting?
Do not light campfires, bonfires, or anything else that can easily get out of control, smokers should make sure to extinguish cigarettes before disposing, and drivers with trailers should make sure no chains are dragging that could make sparks.
3. What other things should I do?
Clean the roof and gutters of leaves and pine needles, maintain a green lawn for 30 feet around a home, and prune lower branches on trees to a height of 6-10 feet to prevent ground fires from spreading into tree tops.
4. What is the difference in a fire weather watch and a red flag warning?
A watch means critical fire weather conditions are possible but not imminent or occurring. The NWS issues a red flag warning when fire conditions are ongoing or expected to occur shortly.
5. How are burn bans decided?
A board of county commissioners shall have the documented concurrence of a majority of the chiefs, or their designees, of the municipal and certified rural fire departments located in the county that a period of extreme fire danger exists prior to passage of a resolution declaring a period of extreme fire danger in the county. A burn ban can also be declared by the Oklahoma Governor that supersedes any county burn ban.
