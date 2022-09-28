5 THINGS TO KNOW: How can I help with the OBI Blood Drive and Shelter Donation Drive?

Deborah Sherwood details the Lions Club vs. Rotary Club OBI Blood Drive and Shelter Donation Drive set for Saturday.
1 What is the goal for the event?
To help OBI reach their goals on blood donations in Oklahoma. McAlester Regional Health Center gets all their blood from OBI. Also to help local shelters with their needs.
2 How does this event help the community?
The shelters that we are collecting for are: Youth Emergency Shelter, KIBOIS Domestic Violence Shelter, Hope House, and Good Samaritan Outreach. You can drive thru and drop off donated items to the shelter of your choice. We will also have resource tables set up inside, handing out information about the services they offer. Some of the resource tables will be; PC-Care, Choctaw Nation Foster Care, Circle of Care Foster Care, AirCare, and more.
There will also be free hotdogs, chips and water. Courtesy of First National Bank and Pepsi.
3 How can people help through this event?
We have posted lists of each shelters needs on our Facebook page, McAlester Lions Club. A few of the requested items are, snacks, cleaning supplies, personal hygiene products, papertowels.
4 When, where and what time is the event?
Saturday, October 1st, from 10am-2pm at St. John’s Catholic Church at 300 E. Washington Ave, McAlester, OK 74501
5 How else do Lions Club and Rotary help the community?
The McAlester Lions Club offers free KidSight screenings, non-invasive eye screening that can detect up to seven childhood problems in the early ages, to surrounding schools and daycare centers. They also have an assistance program to help purchase glasses to help those without insurance and who meet qualifications. The McAlester Lions Club also helps with other community service projects in the area.
Rotary, most known for its fight against Polio, is a service club above all, while providing fellowship among Rotarians, local and worldwide, who are united to work together in a sincere, non-partisan, non-sectarian effort to improve the local community and the whole world. Local projects include Rotary Park, Rotary House, student scholarships, and the Rotary Flag Project where flags are placed along Carl Albert Parkway on certain holidays.
