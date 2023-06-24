Officials detail a massive renovation project at the McAlester Public Library and how people can help.
1 What’s happening at the library?
Plans call for a multi-million-dollar expansion to increase the library’s square footage with meeting rooms, study rooms, shared workspace areas, and more in a state-of-the-art facility.
2 What will the new facility look like?
A new main entrance on the building’s north side will open to a reception area, elevators and new Learning Stairs. Additional meeting rooms will host from four to 120 people and Friends of the McAlester Public Library purchased two properties on the north side of the library for expanded parking.
Plans call for several renovations and modernizations to expand services for the community.
3 How did the fundraising get started?
The Puterbaugh Foundation, the Southeast Oklahoma Library System and the city of McAlester each pledged $1.5 million toward the project. Those entities pledged $300,000 per year over the next five years to make those payments.
The Fugitt Foundation committed another $1.5 million as the next project partners, with officials hoping to lock in more major donors — in addition to funds raised from the public campaign.
4 What do MPL and SEOLS do?
SEOLS offers a bevy of services across southeast Oklahoma — serving MPL, public libraries in Hartshorne and Quinton, assisting a volunteer library in Kiowa, and much more. SEOLS recently added a 30-feet-long Bookmobile to serve even more communities with scheduled stops that can serve more than 100 per day.
The system’s website, SEOLibraries.com, provides access to downloadable music, movies, magazines, newspapers and more.
MPL offers an entrepreneurial database with various professional courses throughout the year, cutting edge programing, and expanded services in recent years.
5 How can I help?
Anyone interested in donating to the campaign can do so by calling or going to the McAlester Public Library and filling out a pledge card. No donation is considered too small for the community project.
— Adrian O’Hanlon III
