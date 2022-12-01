Officials detail a massive renovation project at the McAlester Public Library and how people can help.
1 What's happening at the library?
Plans call for a multi-million-dollar expansion to increase the library's square footage with meeting rooms, study rooms, shared workspace areas, and more in a state-of-the-art facility.
2 What will the new facility look like?
A new main entrance on the building's north side will open to a reception area, elevators and new Learning Stairs — with stairways on either side of theater-type seating where some children's classes and presentations can be held.
Additional meeting rooms will host from four to 120 people — including an outdoor terrace overlooking the city's north that will be accessible after hours. Friends of the McAlester Public Library purchased two properties on the north side of the library for expanded parking.
Plans call for several renovations and modernizations to expand services for the community.
3 How much will it cost and how much has been raised?
The Puterbaugh Foundation, the Southeast Oklahoma Library System and the city of McAlester each pledged $1.5 million toward the project. Those entities pledged $300,000 per year over the next five years to make those payments.
Officials said the next milestone in the project will be getting a commitment from a fourth partner on the project that would bring the campaign total to $6 million — and working on community pledges to get the remaining $3 million.
4 What do MPL and SEOLS do?
SEOLS offers a bevy of services across southeast Oklahoma — serving MPL, public libraries in Hartshorne and Quinton, assisting a volunteer library in Kiowa, and much more. SEOLS recently added a 30-feet-long Bookmobile to serve even more communities with scheduled stops that can serve more than 100 per day.
The system's website, SEOLibraries.com, provides access to downloadable music, movies, magazines, newspapers and more.
MPL offers an entrepreneurial database with various professional courses throughout the year, cutting edge programing, and expanded services in recent years.
5 How can I help?
Anyone interested in donating to the campaign can do so by calling or going to the McAlester Public Library and filling out a pledge card. No donation is considered too small for the community project.
